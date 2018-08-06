The Aug. 3 front-page article “After investigating a president, Kavanaugh reversed” noted that Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh said that a president cannot function under prosecution and that Congress should enact a law to suspend prosecution of a president until he or she leaves office. But a judge would know that the vice president is able to fill the presidential function at any time (in case the president is absent because of infirmity or other reasons, such as prosecution).

So, Mr. Kavanaugh has made an artificial argument and shown poor judgment, which would be acceptable in any “normal person,” as Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) described Mr. Kavanaugh, as reported in the Aug. 3 news article “In visits to Hill, Kavanaugh stresses his independence,” but a nominee to the Supreme Court should know better.

Jesus Contreras, Chevy Chase