The Cape May Brewing Co., a small brewer in southern New Jersey, says it is losing money on beer cans under President Trump’s 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum. (Jim Flynn Photography/Cape May Brewing Co.)

Regarding the Nov. 9 Economy & Business article “Tariffs aimed at Canada fall flat with U.S. brewers”:

The false narrative being pushed by the Beer Institute doesn’t reflect reality. The data referenced by the Beer Institute is based on a hypothetical study that was performed before the tariffs went into effect. This study, which incorrectly predicted that brewers could lose 20,000 jobs, has not been updated to reflect the reality that preliminary data shows that brewery employment actually appears to have increased since the imposition of the tariffs.

Brewers also claim that the aluminum tariff will affect the price of beer. Aluminum-can producers have been granted large exclusions from the tariffs for the aluminum-can sheet used to produce cans. For instance, the global leader in metal packaging, Ball Metal Container Corp . , recently obtained an exclusion to import 200,000 metric tons of aluminum-can sheet from Saudi Arabia tariff-free. Ball and Crown Holdings also have several other exclusion requests that are pending. These significant exclusions allow brewers to import foreign can sheet without paying the tariff.

There is only 3 cents’ worth of aluminum in a 12-ounce can, meaning any “hit” from the 10 percent tariff represents 1.8 cents per six-pack. This stands in stark contrast to the thousands of American primary aluminum jobs created thanks to the aluminum tariffs.

Mark Duffy, Washington

The writer is chief executive of the American Primary Aluminum Association.