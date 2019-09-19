Regarding the Sept. 13 news article “Europe grows weary of Brexit back-and-forth”:

Brexit has produced many as-yet-unsolved problems for the United Kingdom. However, we can learn a lesson from Britain’s travails, no matter how it all turns out: Referendums are not a good way to run a democracy. The 2016 British vote to exit the European Union is a good example.

Representative democracy is intended (ideally) to elect representatives whose job is to be and become informed on important issues of government, and for them to study, debate and vote responsibly on that basis. A referendum giving the electorate the decision on an important issue bypasses those tasks of elected representatives. (Unfortunately, a legislature may be complicit in passing the buck by its unwillingness to face a difficult issue.) Voters are generally not informed, and they do not take the time to become so. Indeed, they can be subject to misleading rhetoric, incomplete analysis and emotional rather than analytical responses. Referendum outcomes often leave the job of picking up unanticipated ruins to the legislature that voters elected in the first place. It’s hard to put Humpty Dumpty together again.

Brexit should teach democracies to exit, if not from the European Union as an example, from referendums themselves.

Peter H. Wolf, Winston-Salem, N.C.

