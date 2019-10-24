People from all walks of Montgomery County life came to Poole’s, to talk to customers and ask questions, many questions. Lifetime residents swapped stories about weather, crops, livestock or current or long-past events. Newbies bought their first baby chicks. The Poole family took orders, offered advice, made introductions, served up food, loaded sacks of feed and bales of hay and straw. They stocked a bewildering array of things, from gloves and hats to basic groceries and produce, tools for man and beast. If you couldn’t find what you needed, one of the Pooles would disappear upstairs or to an outbuilding and return with just what you wanted.