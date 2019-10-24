People from all walks of Montgomery County life came to Poole’s, to talk to customers and ask questions, many questions. Lifetime residents swapped stories about weather, crops, livestock or current or long-past events. Newbies bought their first baby chicks. The Poole family took orders, offered advice, made introductions, served up food, loaded sacks of feed and bales of hay and straw. They stocked a bewildering array of things, from gloves and hats to basic groceries and produce, tools for man and beast. If you couldn’t find what you needed, one of the Pooles would disappear upstairs or to an outbuilding and return with just what you wanted.
The fabulous thing about this decade-long renovation project is that JoAnn Clements and Marilyn Poole are still here and anxious to be involved. They know how to reestablish this community and make it work. If Montgomery Parks can recognize a golden opportunity, they’ll find a way to work with the owners of the feed store and hire JoAnn and Marilyn. That way, the county wouldn’t be opening a historic place for visitors to walk through and “appreciate.” It would be reestablishing a community.
Sallye Mahan-Cox, Gaithersburg