The Oct. 27 letter “An unsafe crosswalk” described the traffic situation in the District very clearly: a dangerous mix of cars and pedestrians, especially lethal when both have green lights indicating that they have the right of way. Perhaps the small college town of Hanover, N.H., with a heavy mix of cars, trucks, buses and pedestrians on its three-block Main Street, has found the answer. The town has established a four-way pedestrian crossing period when all motorized traffic halts in all four directions at each of the town’s three major four-way crossings. After that, cars and trucks have their turn.

This system seems to work well for everyone and would certainly make both driving and walking less hazardous in the District.

Margaret H. Greene, Bethesda