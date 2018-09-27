Contributing columnist

So I was wrong. But I’m only taking some of the blame.

When the prospect of a Senate hearing to consider Christine Blasey Ford’s charges against Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh were first raised, I wrote a column suggesting that the Senate use “outside counsel with experience in sexual harassment and assault” to question witnesses at the hearing. I argued it would make the proceeding more professional, more of a fact-finding hearing, and less of a political sideshow. Senate Republicans seemingly followed this path, bringing in Arizona sex-crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell to question Ford and Kavanaugh.

It was a disaster. Mitchell missed the point and focused most of her questions on petty efforts to assail Ford’s credibility — the extent of Ford’s fear of flying, who paid for her polygraph test, how her statement became public — and never asked Ford about the real issue: what happened to her as a 15-year-old, and what role Kavanaugh had in it. And then, Mitchell ended her final turn with Ford by launching a broadside against the process that brought Mitchell herself to the hearing room in which she was sitting.

So what went wrong? Perhaps the idea itself was flawed. But, in truth, I think the problem was more in the execution rather than the concept.

First, I argued that the hearing should have only taken place after a full investigation by the FBI, and needed to include the calling of all witnesses who might have relevant testimony. Senate Republicans declined to take either of these steps — not sending the FBI to find facts, not calling key witnesses (such as Mark Judge, whom Ford said was in the room during the attack) — failing to set the stage for an effective hearing aimed at finding the truth. Mitchell’s flawed role was largely the result of a flawed proceeding.

Second, Mitchell’s hiring was not part of a search for the truth, but a transparent effort to create political cover by having a woman — and not the committee’s 11 Republican men — question Ford. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) tellingly called Mitchell a “female assistant” in announcing her appointment. Mitchell was used unevenly — extensively questioning Ford, but largely yanked from the stage when the questioning turned to Kavanuagh — a development which spoke volumes about the GOP’s intent in bringing her on staff. Senate Republicans even tried to keep her hiring a secret as long as possible.

Third, Mitchell was given no role in overseeing any staff investigation that took place, or in other fact-finding efforts. She was not empowered to make her role effective. She was given no real part in determining what actually happened to Ford in 1982 (or the other women who have made accusations about Kavanaugh), beyond the stage-acting role of being a front person for the GOP senators who wanted to sit quietly and watch her attempt to undercut Kavanaugh’s accuser.

Before we discard the counsel-as-questioner model to the dust-bin of history, it is worth considering the alternatives: However poorly Mitchell did at the hearing, every time the committee’s Republicans spoke up during Ford’s appearance, they made matters worse. But I have to concede that, at least this time, under these circumstances, having an outside counsel ask questions of Ford and Kavanaugh was definitely not a success.