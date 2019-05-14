Regarding the May 9 front-page article “Teaching Scripture in public schools ”:

Christians should be more scared than atheists when it comes to public schools teaching Scripture. The practice would result in the abdication of the responsibility Christian parents have to teach their own children. Further, the public school system has great difficulty when it comes to correctly teaching simple subjects such as grammar and arithmetic. They should not be trusted to accurately teach the intricacies of the Christian faith.

Michael Conklin, San Angelo, Tex.

Based on the May 9 front-page article, the culture war is moving rapidly toward victory for traditionalists because liberal progressives do not understand that secular democracy does not work. Human beings are wired for spiritual guidance, but the private spirituality that is supposed to guide the “enlightened” individual in a progressive, liberal democracy has failed in a secular, materialistic environment that has lost its moral compass.

Teachers who try to teach comparative religion in the context of literature or history are restricted by a curriculum that takes religion out of its cultural context. The best solution is not to reinstate religious education in schools but to teach the cultural continuum of humanity, because that’s the only context in which everyone has a spiritual identity.

Robert Mitchell, Beltsville

When I was young, my mom’s rule when my sister and I had to share something such as a cookie was that one person would split it in half and the other would pick which half to take. That way, it was in everyone’s best interest to be as fair and honest as possible. Perhaps that is the answer to the conservative Christians’ interest in teaching the Bible in public schools. If they want it taught, they should allow progressive Christians to teach it.

I can promise you that if I (a priest in the Episcopal Christian tradition) were in charge of teaching Scripture in public schools, the students would certainly not learn that the world was created in seven days and therefore evolution was untrue, that humans and dinosaurs coexisted, or that everyone other than Christians is doomed to hell (as the students interviewed in this article had heartbreakingly learned). I would instead invite my students to enter with their hearts, their imaginations and — yes — even their intellects into the timeless stories of humanity and God in relationship.

Elizabeth Rees, Alexandria