The Oct. 31 editorial “ Britain’s best path forward ” said an election would be the best way for Britain to deal with the Brexit situation. The best way for Britain to deal with Brexit is to have another referendum.

In the 2016 referendum, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his band of disrupters did everything they could to help the “leave” campaign. If there were a new referendum, without Russian interference, there is a very good chance that “remain” would win. End of problem.