The Conservative Party spread a doctored video that made the leading Labour Brexit spokesman appear as though he was unable to explain on television the exact policy he’s responsible for — when, in reality, he answered the question with little delay and lots of substance. That was on the heels of another nasty trick that involved disguising a party account as a nonpartisan fact-checker during the first televised debate and having it rate Boris Johnson’s statements as right on the money. The Tories also fashioned a website called LabourManifesto.co.uk to mislead voters who sought out the rival party’s platform, and purchased Google advertisements to raise the site’s profile in search results over the real deal.

Jeremy Corbyn’s operation isn’t entirely blameless, either. The opposition leader has been vocal in arguing that the Conservatives are plotting to “put up for sale” the National Health Service, and documents he has cited as incontrovertible proof seem to have been posted to Reddit as part of a Russian disinformation effort. These minutes from trade negotiations between British and U.S. negotiators appear authentic, but they come far from proving a secret plan to sell off the NHS.

Along the way, activists and everyday individuals who share inflammatory content online are helping conspiracies gain ground — whether the allegation that a viral image of a sick child lying on a hospital floor was a lie concocted by the left, or the suggestion that a stabbing near the London Bridge last month was a false flag planted by the right. The ability to foment discord has been democratized for the purpose of undermining democracy.

Experts have proposed actions that campaigns, government, civil society, industry and more can take to mitigate the problem, but overregulation of political speech is always a risk. What’s alarming is the widespread willingness of so many to exploit the freedoms the Web affords them — and to stomp on others’ freedom to vote with full and fair information along the way. Britain’s experience teaches this country and others around the world that it’s not only our enemies overseas we have to watch out for in elections. It’s also ourselves.

