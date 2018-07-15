There’s a story of the young immigrant who came to the United States and applied for a job as a dishwasher but was denied employment because he did not know how to sign his name on the application. So he went to work carrying large stones at a construction site, worked his way up to construction foreman and eventually owned the construction and real estate development company, making him a billionaire. When he told his life story to his children, they said, “Just imagine what could you have become if you knew how to sign your name.” He replied, “I’d have been a dishwasher.”

While I have had a great career in the nonprofit sector, I wonder what I would have become if the SAT and college essays were not required when I graduated high school. Congratulations to Brown University and others for recognizing that multiple-choice tests and essays do not always measure the various learning styles and potential of young students [“Brown is latest to drop ACT, SAT essays,” Politics & the Nation, July 13].

Glenn Easton, Chevy Chase