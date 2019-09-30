●Mr. Harper should not be criticized for taking the tens of millions more that the Phillies offered than the Nats offered (most of the booing fans faced with the same options would no doubt have made the same choice he made);

●The Nationals fans’ behavior, which has otherwise generally been criticized as too genteel, in this case is as boorish as the behavior for which Phillies fans have been infamous;

●The team has been better without Mr. Harper. (The Nats did not make the playoffs last year with Mr. Harper but did make the playoffs this year without Mr. Harper; and the Phillies with Mr. Harper failed to make the playoffs this year. )

So we Nats fans should enjoy the improved team with the outfield of Juan Soto, Victor Robles and Adam Eaton (and hope that the Nats spend the money to re-sign Anthony Rendon , who is a better all-around player than Mr. Harper).

Jerome P. Akman, Washington

