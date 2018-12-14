President Trump, right, debates with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), not pictured, and Vice President Mike Pence listen in the Oval Office on Tuesday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump is firm on requiring money to build a border wall because, as he said, “the people of this country don’t want criminals and people that have lots of problems and drugs pouring into this country” [“Trump welcomes shutdown in Oval Office clash,” front page, Dec. 12].

Hopefully, we agree with the president’s statement. He also has made clear his certainty of how urgent the problem is and, therefore, that we need money now to build the wall.

How long will it take to build his wall? Route details, design selection, competitive proposals, government selection process, environmental review, challenges by land owners, actual land preparation and, finally, building the wall? Years, many years, perhaps?

What about right now? How much border security improvement is truly needed now and could be realized sooner by other methods, such as increased border patrols, improved technology, more capacity at legal border crossings, more court capacity for closing asylum seeker cases, etc.? How much would $1 billion buy now? Likely, a lot.

If the problem is as urgent as Mr. Trump professes it to be, this seems a more rational way to go.

Edward Diener, Vienna

President Trump said in his televised talk with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that he would be “proud” to “shut down the nation’s government for border security.” He forgot that a functioning government has border security tasks to do when the government is working.

I would prefer a government shutdown to, say, desecration of public lands and waterways through abolition of environmental protections. But I’d rather not make the choice. A functioning government, intelligently administered and led, is required to keep the border secure. And border security does not require a wall; it takes judgment, diplomacy and fair treatment of innocent people in difficulty.

Charles H. Ellis III, Washington

In his Dec. 12 Wednesday Opinion column, “You knew this would end badly,” about the meeting President Trump held in the Oval Office with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) regarding border security, Dana Milbank made a significant omission.

When Ms. Pelosi said, “I don’t think we should have a debate in front of the press,” the president interjected that he was conducting the negotiations with the cameras rolling for the sake of transparency. But that was nowhere in Mr. Milbank’s recitation of the facts.

I find it very interesting that Ms. Pelosi prefers to negotiate in the proverbial smoke-filled backroom. Absent the negotiations being classified — which they were not — I favor transparency.

Darryl W. Jackson, Bethesda

The Democrats have offered $1.3 billion for border security. Beyond that amount, they are right to wait for Mexico to pay for the wall as President Trump has promised. Mr. Trump should make good on this campaign promise that his supporters totally believed.

Steve Kahl, Waterville, Maine

Now we know what President Trump means by “promises made, promises kept.” First he promised his base that Mexico, not the American taxpayer, would pay for his border wall. Then he quits even trying to keep his promise, demanding instead that American taxpayers be stuck with the $5 billion bill.

To make matters worse, he now boasts that if Congress doesn’t help him break his promise about funding the wall, he is happy to shut down our government and throw tens of thousands of Americans out of work right before Christmas.

Congress should hold Mr. Trump to his preposterous promise. If the Great Negotiator cannot get Mexico to play his game, there is no reason Congress should bail him out at taxpayer expense.

David Moulton, Bethesda

In her Dec. 12 blog excerpt, “Trump just lost the shutdown fight” [op-ed], Jennifer Rubin wrote that President Trump, in his ranting during his Oval Office meeting with Democratic leaders Rep. Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) and Sen. Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) and in subsequent tweets regarding building a border wall, appeared irrational and unhinged. The common explanation for Mr. Trump’s obsession with the wall is that he promised it to his political base in his presidential campaign and needs to deliver on this promise. Yet it is Mr. Trump who continues to argue the need for the wall to his base, stoking support for this wasteful project, even while happily ignoring his pledge that Mexico will pay for it.

I wonder how Mr. Trump would personally benefit from the construction of a massive concrete wall along the border. There could be a perfectly rational reason for his behavior.

Terry Savela, Arlington

As a lifelong Democrat, I will agree to pay more taxes from my pension and Social Security to build the border wall — provided that President Trump and his entire family reveal their federal and state tax returns for the past five years.

Okay. I will compromise and settle for the past three years.

Joe Straka, Cobb Island