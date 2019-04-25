High-rise construction is reflected in the window of a brewery restaurant in Southeast Washington, near Nationals Park, in 2017. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Regarding Brittany L. House’s April 22 letter, “Maternal care vs. condos in Southeast”:

It is true that there are no maternal health wards east of the Anacostia River, and that is a travesty. There are many systemic economic, educational and health disparities across this city, region and nation, and as community builders, Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners works to change this paradigm. That’s why we partnered with the DC Primary Care Association, Unity Health Care, Community of Hope and Mary’s Center to develop three new primary care facilities east of the river, and six across the city to increase health-care access for those in need. These health centers see thousands of patients a year and provide myriad vital services, including maternal health.

We also stand with Ms. House regarding the need for housing attainability. We have managed or developed more than 1,000 units of affordable housing across the city. Finally, we have been a vocal advocate for 20 years for additional resources and expedited processes, recognizing we need policies to help people changing communities — people such as teachers and nurses, who are now left behind within the strict policy definition of affordable housing and thus often don’t live in the communities they serve. We need to reflect on how all of these components of community and policy connect.

Let’s work together. We need many voices and champions to make change.

Jair K. Lynch, Washington

The writer is the chief executive and president of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners.