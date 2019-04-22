IN THE past two years, there have been five different proposals affecting the commercial tax rate in the District. Two became law, and if the D.C. Council goes along with Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s plans for a higher rate to fund next year’s budget, a third change is likely. Businesses need predictability to thrive. But those who do business in D.C. say they never know what the government will hit them with next.

A prime example is the $9.9 billion general fund budget proposal now the subject of hearings by the council, which must pass a final plan by the end of May. In addition to undoing the commercial property tax cut authorized last year, the proposed budget includes a dramatic increase in deed recordation and transfer taxes for commercial properties worth more than $2 million and imposition of a new 80-cent-per-night tax on hotel rooms. Ms. Bowser (D) has cited the need for investments in affordable housing, education and public safety and called on “commercial property owners to share some of the upside.”

Leaders in the business community, caught by surprise by the mayor’s proposals, hope to plead their case to the council. Chances for success are slim, given the number of council members who seem to think the answer to any social problem is more money, of which they seem to think there is an endless supply from the business community. No doubt they are right that no one will notice an immediate effect from jacking up taxes again.

But what about the cumulative effects? Among the things businesses point to that they see as a disadvantage: a high corporate tax rate (compared, for example, with Arlington’s); fees (recently increased) for sustainable-energy funds; a ballpark fee (based on gross receipts); a higher minimum wage (at least compared with Virginia’s), a high parking tax and, starting soon, a new levy to finance an extravagant paid family leave program.

Many officials argue that the District always will attract businesses no matter the tax rate. But the D.C. Policy Center, a centrist think tank, has undertaken an examination of where the city stands relative to neighboring jurisdictions, and the preliminary results are — or should be — sobering. Data on 1.9 million establishments that were started, moved in or out or died in the District between 2000 and 2015 showed Fairfax County was the winner of regional competition. For every 10 establishments that left Fairfax during that period, 11 moved in, and for every 10 employees who left the county with these out-migrating establishments, 27 new employees came along with in-migrating establishments. D.C., by contrast, lost 11 establishments for each 10 that moved in and lost 18 employees for every 10 who moved in. Council members should keep that record in mind as they debate the wisdom of a spending plan that depends on new taxes rather than the revenue of a growing economy.