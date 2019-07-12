The July 8 front-page article “Court-ordered busing: Effective but unpopular” brought me back to the interesting and ultimately successful progress of my three children through the Prince George’s County school system in the 1970s and 1980s. All three attended top-flight colleges and universities, and all earned advanced degrees. And all three were bused under court order to achieve racial balance.

Yes, busing was controversial, and there was white flight. But, our family stayed and was determined to make the move from our neighborhood schools to others farther away a positive rather than a negative. I was active in PTA throughout, becoming an officer at one point. My children all participated in after-school clubs and activities. All parents, African American and white, formed a strong bond to make the schools work for all.

Looking back, I have no regrets. Busing had its day, and it worked for my family.

Stephanie Demma, North Bethesda

