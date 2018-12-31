I have been mulling Hayden Frye’s Dec. 23 Local Opinions essay, “Another failed attempt to criminalize street culture in D.C.,” and cannot understand how the Amplified Noise Amendment Act of 2018 in any way would have “criminalized” or attacked street culture, i.e., buskers. The bill would have made it illegal only to amplify noise louder than 80 decibels. I don’t see anything that says buskers can’t play their music below that noise level.

I don’t live in the District, but I’m a regular Metro rider and have often had my ears blasted by overamplified music at the entrance to Metro stations. I have no objection to buskers, just loud “music.” If the music is amplified, I cover my ears and walk away as quickly as possible. On the other hand, I always gave money to the man who played his unamplified guitar and sang at the Shady Grove station. If others are like me, buskers would make more money under this law and might actually get more people to pay attention to them. It would also be good for them and their hearing as the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders says that “Sounds of less than 75 decibels, even after long exposure, are unlikely to cause hearing loss. However, long or repeated exposure to sounds at or above 85 decibels can cause hearing loss.”

I encourage the D.C. Council to reconsider this bill and, if it would make Mr. Frye happier, up the decibel limit to 84 decibels.

Melissa Yorks, Gaithersburg