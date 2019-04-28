Regarding the April 25 front-page article “Trump, Hill in power struggle,” about the president’s assertion that the House investigation is partisan:

We must ask a question: If the FBI, a part of the executive branch, were to be made aware of evidence suggesting a congressman was taking bribes, could/should it investigate that member of the legislative branch? We all know the answer. The president, his White House team and his conservative media entourage assert that the current House investigation is politically driven and therefore inappropriate. The lack of congressional investigation during the first two years of this administration in the face of vast indications of impropriety, corruption and criminal activity in the White House was politically driven. The current House investigation is merely the legislative branch finally being responsible and doing its job.

John Steele, Arlington