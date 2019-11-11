Robert Leary, Queenstown, Md.

Eugene Robinson’s Nov. 8 op-ed, “Call Trump’s crime what it is: Bribery,” made a point that has been bothering me. This sure looks like bribery, and two-directional bribery at that.

President Trump appears to be the brib-ee (you give me something of value and I — a public official — will release the aid) and the brib-er (I’ll give you something of value if you — a public official — give me an investigation). And, as the brib-er, he’s using taxpayer money to commit the bribe.

AD

AD

One other thing Mr. Robinson might have mentioned: The Constitution says a president can be impeached for “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” Why worry about what a “high crime” is? Bribery is a specific basis for impeachment.

John Wellschlager, Annapolis

The headline of Eugene Robinson’s Nov. 8 op-ed, “Call Trump’s crime what it is: Bribery,” should be altered by changing the last word to the more accurate “Extortion.” As Michael Gerson summarized in his Nov. 8 op-ed, “Public integrity? Blah, blah, blah.,” President Trump withheld U.S. security assistance intended to help sustain Ukrainian sovereignty at the very time Russia was threatening it by occupying Ukrainian territory. He did this for his own selfish political ends. Moreover, this criminal conversion of funds also undermined U.S. security by strengthening Russia’s position in Ukraine and throughout Eastern Europe.

Mr. Trump’s egregious actions can be answered only by impeachment.

William E. Hellert, Silver Spring

AD