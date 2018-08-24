Three cheers for Monica Goldson, the new superintendent of Prince George’s County Public Schools. In July, the Board of Education unanimously voted on her appointment as interim schools chief.

Ms. Goldson is a 1986 graduate of the county’s Potomac High School. Her familiarity with the system and region is an asset. As an English teacher at Potomac in the 1970s, I applaud her desire to give back to the community. Potomac has had its challenges. Racial tension followed the 1968 riots and 1973 court-ordered school desegregation. In my time, we teachers were assigned guard duty (during our planning periods) at building entrances when an “intruder” alarm sounded. Ms. Goldson will develop more effective security measures for today’s increased risks of violence.

Ms. Goldson is a seasoned school professional with strong academic credentials, as well as practical experience working with a diverse group of students. She has served as a high school math teacher and deputy superintendent for teaching and learning in Prince George’s schools. She recognizes effective teaching methods and the myriad demands on teachers. As an African American, she understands the needs of diverse students and can further minority achievement. As a woman who has studied and taught math, she can encourage female students to pursue science, technology, engineering and math subjects and help break down career stereotypes. Ms. Goldson is a capable administrator willing to take the helm of Maryland’s second-largest school system. Her appointment should make a national search unnecessary.

Lois F. Morris, Silver Spring