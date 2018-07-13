In his July 2 Sports column, “Will D.C. lose the PGA Tour? The answer will have its price,” Thomas Boswell wrote that the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm included “a putrid final field.” I know the heat index was above 100 degrees, but fortunately I saw no player rotting or decaying. While putrid does mean “of low quality,” couldn’t Boswell have just used the more palatable word “paltry”?

Joan Murray, Washington

Thomas Boswell’s July 2 column was a baffling disservice to golf fans in the Washington area. Instead of celebrating a sublime round of golf by Francesco Molinari that featured a near-perfect back nine in difficult conditions, Boswell chose to focus on his disregard for the PGA Tour, for sponsors, for Tiger Woods and for TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. I don’t expect columnists to always be cheerleaders for sports in the area, but the closing line “don’t let the door hit you on the way out” will be no help in attracting another sponsor for a tournament in the area.

As a 15-year member at TPC Potomac, I found his reference to a 2006 comment about the old course to be incredibly ill informed. Look, the TPC invested some $28 million to upgrade the old Avenel so that it now compares very favorably to many other courses on the tour. If he had done his homework, he would have found that many of the pros who played the course the past two years have been very complimentary about the course and its incredibly good condition.

Hank Werronen, Arlington