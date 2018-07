Sylvester Lee, 25, dunks a basketball on a rim at a court in the Crystal City neighborhood on June 24 in Arlington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

The June 26 Metro photograph “Jumpman Jr.” was stunning and color-filled. It showed Sylvester Lee dunking a basketball on a Crystal City playground. But did The Post have to detract from Lee’s moment of glory by noting that he was dunking on “a non-regulation-height hoop”?

Weekend warriors everywhere honor Lee’s achievement — and are offended on his behalf.

Ed Gerwin Jr., Falls Church