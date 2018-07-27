The second sentence of the fairly lengthy July 21 front-page article about the English queen’s swan counts, “An unusually fowl task: Counting the royal swans,” said that “once-upon-a-time aristocrats enjoyed roasting the young ones for Christmas feasts. Yum!” It then went on to note that many things have changed since 1186, including the substitution of goose for swan on the holiday carving board. But I was still stuck back on that “Yum!” Why was it there? Why did no editors question it? What was it intended to accomplish? It seemed to me that the notion of eating one fowl — goose — instead of another — swan — is perfectly acceptable. If turned around, however, it was an appropriate time for snark and a wink at the reader, as if to convey a shared, “You and I both know that’s so gross, right?”

One can’t help but wonder why such a bright line was drawn between the two birds. And yet both birds are legal game animals in this country. Swans are hunted (under a quota system in which a hunter must enter a lottery to be awarded the appropriate tag) in parts of eight states, including Alaska and South Dakota. Canada geese are hunted considerably more widely. Americans also hunt and eat quail, dove, grouse, woodcock, pheasant and many varieties of ducks.

This seemed indicative of the vast and ever-widening disconnect in this country between hunters/non-hunters, urban/rural, gun-owning/gun-opposing Americans. This disconnect further drives the wedge between people like us (let’s use “liberal” as shorthand here) and those Americans who think differently (let’s call them “conservative”).

Bill Heavey, Bethesda