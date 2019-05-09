Regarding George F. Will’s May 5 op-ed, “Why is ‘viability’ the abortion criterion?”:

When I want to know how a wealthy man who can never be pregnant feels about abortion, I’ll know to call George F. Will. Meanwhile, when and if he ever is interested in hearing how it feels to be an unmarried woman with virtually no money, whose job is about to end and who is desperately searching for a new one, and whose IUD failed and left her pregnant without her knowing it for three months, Mr. Will can call me.

Barbara E. Taylor, Arlington

I read George F. Will’s May 5 op-ed on the “abortion debate” with some dismay. There was no use of the word “mother” until halfway through the last paragraph of the column, and then only briefly and disparagingly.

While the pundits and politicians can pretend to “debate” the abortion issue, there is no real debate if the only issue is fetal heartbeats. There is another beating heart that is just as, if not more, important: the mother’s. A woman can find herself pregnant through the horrific violence of rape, including incest. She may be carrying a fetus that threatens her very life or health, or is so severely deformed that it has no chance of life outside the womb. Or she may simply be unable or unwilling to carry, birth and care for a child at a certain point in her life.

Abortion is a difficult decision and one that should be made by the mother in consultation with her family and her doctor — not by third parties and not by the government.

Barbara Bares, Chevy Chase