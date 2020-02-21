Instead of being dismissive of the other side on gun control, we should first understand why they think what they do. The roles of guns in rural and urban communities are very different, which is why there is so much tension around the gun-control debate. In rural areas, guns are a way of life; they are used for hunting and personal protection in places where police cannot respond as quickly to emergencies as in urban areas.
While proponents of gun control see banning assault-style weapons as a way to reduce gun violence, it could also be seen through the lens of gun rights proponents as a slippery slope to banning guns outright. Instead of calling people wimps, we should address the valid concerns pro-Second Amendment activists have if we want more gun control.
Tony Liang, Chantilly