Regarding the Nov. 23 front-page article “President woos his party with games, getaways”:

It is ironic that President Trump is offering congressional Republicans play dates at Camp David “to butter up Republicans before the big impeachment vote.”

Mr. Trump has not always held Camp David in such high esteem. On Feb. 20, 2017, exactly a month after he was sworn in, The Post quoted Trump as saying that “Camp David is very rustic, it’s nice, you’d like it. You know how long you’d like it? For about 30 minutes.”

Offering congressional Republicans trips to Camp David in exchange for their votes on impeachment is nothing more than Mr. Trump’s latest quid pro quo at government expense.

Richard Kavesh, Nyack, N.Y.

President Trump is treating lawmakers to free stays at Camp David, and they are delighted. Those who are in the House will be asked to vote for or against impeachment, and those in the Senate would serve as the jury if there is a trial. So, what do you call this: bribery, quid pro quo or jury tampering?

Arun Guha, Silver Spring