Offering congressional Republicans trips to Camp David in exchange for their votes on impeachment is nothing more than Mr. Trump’s latest quid pro quo at government expense.

President Trump is treating lawmakers to free stays at Camp David, and they are delighted. Those who are in the House will be asked to vote for or against impeachment, and those in the Senate would serve as the jury if there is a trial. So, what do you call this: bribery, quid pro quo or jury tampering?