Regarding the Sept. 11 news article “Liberal targeting of Trump donors raises disclosure fears”:

Proponents of strict campaign finance laws fear that the harassment of political donors will lead to a backlash against disclosure. But it is past time that we took a serious look at our disclosure regime.

Disclosure imposes serious compliance costs, particularly on campaigns with a large number of small contributors. It imposes privacy costs on donors, particularly today, when personal data that once resided in paper files and was viewed only by journalists and political operatives is now available to anyone with an Internet connection.

Campaign finance disclosure is supposed to be about keeping tabs on elected officials, not keeping tabs on the political preferences of our fellow citizens. A good first step would be raising the threshold for disclosure from its current level of $200 to an amount of money that voters — rather than voyeurs — might actually care about.

Paul Sherman, Arlington

The writer is a lawyer at the Institute for Justice.

Read more letters to the editor.