I was saddened to read the June 16 Metro article “Campaign signs at a polling place pulled out on 1st day of early voting,” which reported that someone pulled down dozens of campaign signs at the Wheaton early voting site. I understand why some people may be frustrated by the large number of signs at voting sites. The number of signs soared this year because an unprecedented number of candidates are seeking public office as a result of recently approved term limits and public financing for candidates for the Montgomery County Council and county executive.

While some see the signs as a nuisance, I viewed the large display of signs as a teachable moment for my grandchildren and drove them by the Rockville voting site. They saw and we discussed the greatness of our country as a place where anyone can seek public office. One commented to me that she could not pronounce the names of many candidates displaying signs. We discussed the important value of Montgomery County being inclusive and providing opportunities for all, especially immigrants. Together we concluded that the field of signs was like scores of flags reflecting and celebrating the greatness of the United States.

Chuck Short, Rockville