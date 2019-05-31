The May 26 editorial “Fake news, anyone?” about “why it’s so alarming that [President] Trump shared an edited video” of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) suggested that the president’s deplorable act was unusual. It was not. Obnoxious, sexist, racist, boorish or even criminal behavior by Individual-1 is nothing new and never surprising.

What’s “alarming” is congressional Republicans’ silence.

Grenville B. Whitman, Rock Hall, Md.

Can our democracy survive the Internet? Technology allows images to be manipulated easily or fabricated totally. Factual-looking stories that are not factual find their way onto the Internet through social media that is easily abused for these purposes and is targeted to those anxious to believe the fake stories. Fake news means a distressingly large portion of the electorate is misled and largely uneducated.

The problem is that anyone can put nearly anything he or she wants on social media, unfiltered, unchecked. There’s an old saying: A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth gets its boots on. Social media is the only media that bears almost no responsibility or liability for what it publishes. Social media companies secured freedom from liability in the Communications Decency Act, and, with that statutory immunity, take minimal efforts to keep the destructive material off their platforms. Maybe it’s time to hold social media to the same standards as established media concerning the truth of what it publishes.

Michael L. Goldberg, Arlington