Unfortunately, emergency rooms have become the de facto and only mental-health resource for many Americans, even those who have insurance. Not until the federal government and the states enforce the mental-health-parity law will people be able to get treatment in this country. Mental-health disorders must be covered comparably to physical-health disorders.

Further, the article correctly pointed out that once in the emergency room, mental-health patients can wait 24 hours or longer to see a health-care professional and days or weeks for a psychiatric bed. To truly stem the suicide epidemic, we need to devote resources to mental-health care — more beds, more alternatives to inpatient treatment, more psychiatric research and an increase in the psychiatric workforce — and mandate that insurers provide true parity in their plans.

Bruce Schwartz, Bronx, N.Y.

The writer is president of the

American Psychiatric Association.

Emergency physician Sandra Schneider’s stunning dismissal of the capabilities of psychiatric nurses and social workers because they are “not even a doctor” highlighted a need for education of emergency room doctors about the mental-health professions [“ERs could help curb suicides,” Health & Science, Nov. 12].

Social workers and psychiatric nurses are qualified mental-health professionals with requisite skills to assess and assist suicidal patients. Prescription drugs are not the only ways to cope with suicidal feelings. I hope Ms. Schneider and her colleagues read the rest of the article and learned what the professions can bring to depressed and suicidal patients in the emergency room.

Livia Bardin, Washington

