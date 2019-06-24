The June 19 front-page article “For some critical drugs, low prices lead to scarcity” exposed an important flaw in our supposedly “best” health-care system. We need more articles such as this on the true state of our health-care system and the capacity of the relevant government regulatory agencies to inform the public and prevent ideologues from narrowly framing the debate over health care in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

We also need more coverage on the business practices of the industry, including pharmaceutical makers, hospitals and other providers. My recent experience with their accounting practices suggests that they can be less efficient than any public-sector practice I’ve seen in my 40 years of government service.

Despite the headline, the article clearly showed that it is not “low prices” that lead to scarcity but “market failure,” as Merck’s representative openly admitted.

Francisco Gonzalez, Bethesda

Any drug shortage is a cause for concern, but when well-established treatments for many patients are involved, we should be especially worried. BCG, the gold-standard treatment for early-stage bladder cancer, is unavailable for many patients because the sole supplier is unable to keep up with demand. How could this be? As an economist, admittedly with no background in health economics, and one of the 70,000 to 80,000 patients diagnosed with bladder cancer in the past year, I am curious. Could it be the low cost of BCG itself as The Post article suggested? Pharmaceutical companies are understandably under pressure to limit price increases, but I would think that raising BCG prices from a comparatively low $150 per dose would escape public ire, especially if it would increase supply and help patients avoid risky and costly surgery.

Inadequate medical supplies or prices well above costs are evidence of what economists call market failure. Public shaming caused the maker of EpiPens to roll back price increases. Perhaps this article could encourage more BCG production. But tackling one drug at a time is inefficient. We need to fix our health-care system by harnessing market forces where possible and agreeing on sensible government policies when the complexities of medicine overwhelm Adam Smith’s invisible hand.

John H. Green, Silver Spring

Read more letters to the editor.