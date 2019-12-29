In his Dec. 27 op-ed, “Americans can break this bitter impasse,” David Ignatius offered his insight that, to break the political impasse between the two opposing political factions, we must simply love our neighbors.

I moved deep into the heart of Trump country, in southwest Florida. I lived my entire life in liberal or Democratic-leaning places — Vermont, Massachusetts, New York City, Northern California, the District — before coming here five years ago.

I have been full-time practicing love my neighbor, even trying very hard to see things from their perspective. And though I haven’t made any enemies, I have made no progress in “enlightening” (using this term tongue-in-cheek) people or demonstrating that the media are not reporting fake news, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton is not a socialist, white people aren’t going extinct, and Washington is not a cesspool. They are firmly, 100 percent married to the narrative that we’ve all heard from President Trump and the Rush Limbaugh/Glenn Beck/Sean Hannity/Pat Robertson types. There is no swaying. The light of reason is not penetrating one iota.

What have I gotten for my “love thy neighbor” efforts for five years? A sick stomach.

Kara Mullen, Rotonda West, Fla.

David Ignatius wrote: “Go to a ballgame . . . and the din from Washington fades.” Except, of course, during the 2019 World Series.

Robert Hunter, Washington