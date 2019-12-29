I have been full-time practicing love my neighbor, even trying very hard to see things from their perspective. And though I haven’t made any enemies, I have made no progress in “enlightening” (using this term tongue-in-cheek) people or demonstrating that the media are not reporting fake news, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton is not a socialist, white people aren’t going extinct, and Washington is not a cesspool. They are firmly, 100 percent married to the narrative that we’ve all heard from President Trump and the Rush Limbaugh/Glenn Beck/Sean Hannity/Pat Robertson types. There is no swaying. The light of reason is not penetrating one iota.