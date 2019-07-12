Regarding the July 10 Style article “Man’s best friend, and his clone”:
Ignoring the fact that lovely dogs and cats often languish in shelters, think of what real and ethical good $50,000 can do. Feed the hungry through a food bank donation? Fund an environmental organization’s cleanup efforts? Provide summer enrichment to students in Title I schools? Endow a college scholarship? Care for animals at shelters and rescues? I have loved many pets in my life, but this is morally disturbing and illuminates the often-corrupting effects of wealth.
Judy Thomas, Mechanicsville