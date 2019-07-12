Scientists show off Snuppy, the first male dog cloned from adult cells by somatic nuclear cell transfer, at the Seoul National University in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 3, 2005. (You Sung-Ho/Reuters)

Regarding the July 10 Style article “Man’s best friend, and his clone”:

Ignoring the fact that lovely dogs and cats often languish in shelters, think of what real and ethical good $50,000 can do. Feed the hungry through a food bank donation? Fund an environmental organization’s cleanup efforts? Provide summer enrichment to students in Title I schools? Endow a college scholarship? Care for animals at shelters and rescues? I have loved many pets in my life, but this is morally disturbing and illuminates the often-corrupting effects of wealth.

Judy Thomas, Mechanicsville

