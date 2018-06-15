The June 12 editorial “Mr. Trudeau was right” stated that “dairy represents only a sliver, at 0.2 percent of U.S. exports to Canada, which is why past presidents would never have considered blowing up the relationship over complaints about milk prices.” Discrimination against milk producers should not be tolerated, no matter how small the matter appears to be. Also, the likely reason the size of U.S. dairy product exports to Canada is so small is the very high tariffs — about 270 percent — that Canada imposes. Reduce the tariffs significantly, and our exports certainly would increase significantly.

The June 12 editorial “Mr. Trudeau was right” stated that “the United States maintains a small surplus with Canada, with each side selling about $335 billion worth of goods and services to the other in 2017.”

Essentially, given the enormous undefended border between the two countries (the longest in the world) and a functionally integrated northern American security envelope, Canada is a figurative self-governing 51st state.

The huge dollar values involved in this trade relationship are only part of the story; Canada functions as a strategic reserve of energy, resources and a friendly demographic to the immediate north of the United States.

And look out: We are also the largest supplier of comedic talent to the United States. If we shut the Canadian spigot on funny people, life in the United States would become even more intolerable than it is now.