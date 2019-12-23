At a price of between $10 billion and $12 billion for just the portion from the District to Baltimore, this works out to about $250 million to $300 million per mile. Even if $5 billion comes from Japan, that leaves $5 billion to $7 billion to be financed. It is likely that the cities and states along the route and their taxpayers would foot most or all of the bill.

Such a sum of money would be better spent improving the existing Northeast Corridor, expanding or enhancing commuter rail such as Maryland Area Regional Commuter and Virginia Railway Express trains, or on any number of other types of infrastructure, the crumbling state of which has been documented in many areas. It could even replace old water mains that break on a regular basis, causing traffic nightmares such as the one that recently occurred at the Chain Bridge. Those kinds of projects are more valuable for all of us every day than the ability to travel from the District to New York in an hour.