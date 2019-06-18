Regarding the June 15 news article “Drugmakers fight rule to disclose prices in TV ads”:

The question is not whether pharmaceutical companies should be required to include drug prices in their television advertising; the question should be why the ads are allowed at all. Why are drug companies permitted to advertise products that the public cannot buy legally without permission (prescription)? Should patients be able to self-prescribe medication by simply asking their doctor for a prescription drug?

I am old enough to remember when tobacco products were advertised on television. The tobacco companies, of course, did not spend half the commercial time listing, with tinkling piano background music, all the possible side effects of tobacco. But drug companies do so in an effort to play down the deadly effects of some drugs. That effort includes a cartooning strategy in some of the drug commercials reminiscent of the Joe Camel print ads, e.g., an animated turkey pushes a lawn mower while jaunty music plays and a voice-over cautions about “suicidal thoughts and behaviors.” “Ask your doctor” about a drug you saw on TV? The better question we should all ask our doctors is “Why are prescription drug ads still on TV?”

Michael K. McLaughlin, Laurel