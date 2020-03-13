Faith community leaders should recognize the benefit to their communities of taking precautionary measures against the virus, especially in this stage of the pandemic. Houses of worship in Kentucky that temporarily suspend services will not be the first. The Archdiocese of Seattle suspended its services, a synagogue in San Francisco suspended trips to Israel and Greece, and the Church of Latter-Day Saints is discouraging international travel for its conference in Salt Lake City next month.

Suspensions of crowded services can valuably preserve the state’s public health, especially because 70 percent of the state’s residents regularly attend religious services. I encourage the faith leaders in Kentucky and across the nation to consider these precautions. Gathering in a crowded congregation might expose people to things besides messages of faith.

Roy Speckhardt, Washington

The writer is executive director of the American Humanist Association.

The desire to aid sectors hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and prop up the economy is understandable but misses the priority target. In World War II, the United States quickly focused the economy on producing vast quantities of tanks, ships, guns and aircraft to swamp the Axis, but now we’re short on hand sanitizer and protective masks?

In addition to developing a vaccine and treatments, government effort and money might be better focused on supporting the production of items most needed to contain and mitigate the epidemic, such as masks, respirators, personal protective equipment and test facilities. Unless the virus is contained, demand for nonessential goods and services is going to decline whether tax relief and loans are offered.

Donald Van Duyn, Frederick

Some people are suggesting that the coronavirus has reinforced the need for “health care for all” in the United States. I disagree.

I much prefer, in a situation like this, to put my future in the hands of a flexible, risk-taking and innovative free market than to be at the mercy of a stagnated, rule-following, federal bureaucracy.

Chuck Rushing, Vienna

Of tax cuts and travel-industry and oil-company bailouts vs. paid sick leave, expanded unemployment and free coronavirus testing, only the latter three address the immediate problems faced by working families. But even those don’t address the inability to pay for health care by the uninsured or underinsured. Why not start with a health-care plan that provides adequate coverage to all Americans? A Yale study clearly showed that, rather than increase the cost of health care, Medicare-for-all would reduce it. Elimination of employer-provided plans in favor of national health care would reduce the impending economic burden on American businesses, make them more competitive with foreign companies and enable them to afford to pay sick leave, as well as ensure all families have adequate coverage in this time of most need, while reducing overall costs. Sounds like a win-win-win to me.

Gary Gilbert and Trinka Custer, Potomac

Regarding the March 12 Economy & Business article “Dow enters bear market after pandemic notice”:

President Trump is going back to what he knows best — bankruptcy. In his televised speech this past Wednesday, he alluded to economic solutions to fix the economy instead of fixing what is needed in the medical community and for public health in general. Blaming other countries, imposing an uncoordinated travel ban on the European Union (now that Britain is no longer a part of it) and failing to demonstrate leadership at a time when this nation (and the world) needs it the most have led to the market decline.

Mr. Trump needs to understand that it’s not the economy. It’s the medical response, stupid.

Don Salo, Midlothian

Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, acknowledged that the United States declined offers of test kits from other countries. Well, in this case, the United States was the leader in monumental arrogance. We do lead in many areas, but immediately recognizing and being willing to accept that we can use some help are apparently not areas of strength. Shame on those decision-makers.