The Aug. 10 Metro article “Retired vet puts a spring in pets’ steps” was not the first time one of Lincoln Parkes’s carts graced the pages of The Post. That happened on April 22, 2001, in my essay, “So Long, Sonntag,” in which I wrote about the full life of my German shepherd Sonntag in his K-9 Cart, including an incredible 12,500-mile, 42-day road camping trip to the Arctic Ocean in Alaska. Canine wheelchairs were so rare back then that, as I wrote, one couple, thinking I had Sonntag in some kind of punishment device, turned me in to the police for animal cruelty. (I forgave them in my essay.) I returned to Parkes in 2012 for a new wheelchair for my next dog, Leben, and he followed in his predecessor’s paw-steps — the front two, that is. After The Post’s piece about Sonntag, and articles elsewhere about him that followed, a competitor to Parkes told me that the wheelchair business for dogs exploded across the world. How nice it is to see the power of the press helping people — and their dogs — live happier lives.

Ed Mulrenin, Washington