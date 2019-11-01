Can we try something new? How about high-speed rapid transit from downtown Washington across the Chesapeake Bay to Ocean City, Md.? Okay, we can include a Baltimore extension. Building on this, could we connect Frederick to the District and Baltimore? And then Frederick to Morgantown, W.Va.? All of a sudden, we have a system that connects the region with high-speed rail. The Europeans have done it for forever; Taiwan, Japan and China are all doing it now. Are our skills so limited?
Come on, Maryland. Think outside the box. Do something into the future instead of preserving the ills of the past. How do we pay for all of this? With toll highways (on all lanes), of course, on the interstates now serving these corridors.
Bob Bailey, Silver Spring