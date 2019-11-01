Can we try something new? How about high-speed rapid transit from downtown Washington across the Chesapeake Bay to Ocean City, Md.? Okay, we can include a Baltimore extension. Building on this, could we connect Frederick to the District and Baltimore? And then Frederick to Morgantown, W.Va.? All of a sudden, we have a system that connects the region with high-speed rail. The Europeans have done it for forever; Taiwan, Japan and China are all doing it now. Are our skills so limited?