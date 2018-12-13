In his Dec. 10 op-ed, “Is the GOP abandoning democracy?, ” E.J. Dionne Jr. attributed Repubilcans’ antidemocratic actions in several states to their desire to promote conservative ideology. I think he gave Republicans far too much credit. I believe they are engaged in a blatant power grab.

Republicans see that their world is changing as the demographics of the country change and as millennials become more politically active, and rather than adjusting to the new conditions, they are hanging on for dear life. They obviously learned nothing from elections last year and this, which is too bad, because the country functions better with two parties, but unless they undergo some kind of epiphany, Republicans are doomed to irrelevance. It’s actually rather sad that so few of them seem to see how this is likely to end.

Laidler Campbell, Springfield