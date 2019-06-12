Elephants eat and play in the grasses in the elephant orphanage at Elephants Without Borders in Kasane, Botswana, on May 24. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

Regarding the June 9 front-page article “The great elephant backlash”:

Elephants, rhinos, leopards, cheetahs and lions occupy only a fraction of their range compared with 50 or 100 years ago. The human population is exploding, with settlements now bordering many of the relatively small wildlife protected areas. This is a finite planet; it cannot support a human species that continues nonstop population growth. A huge increase in funding is needed for worldwide human birth control. Wildlife has lost vast amounts of land. Are these animals not allowed to have anything?

Fred Domer, Annandale