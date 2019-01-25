Regarding the Jan. 23 news article “Supreme Court lets Trump’s restrictions on transgender troops take effect”:
No smart business owner would turn away capable workers on account of their sex or sexual identity.
Darrel Rippeteau, Washington
Opinion
