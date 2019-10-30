On the other side have been Travis Kalanick of Uber, forced out in disgrace; Marissa Mayer of Yahoo; and Ms. McArdle’s subject of discussion, Adam Neumann. In the end, it was all hype. Perhaps the largest failure was Enron Corp. , whose business model at the time I simply could not understand: “We will create a marketplace for the unused capacity of the Internet. We will sell the excess capacity at night.” Enron’s problem was that it was simply a few years ahead of its time. Very soon the capacity of the bandwidth expanded exponentially, and video streaming became the new, biggest thing. Unfortunately, Ken Lay, the founder and chief executive of Enron, didn’t see the future of this technology, but, more important, did not conform to the cool, young image for a corporate leader. He couldn’t keep it going long enough. Many suffered.