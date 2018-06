F-16 Fighting Falcons from the D.C. National Guard fly over the parade as fans watch from the Washington Capitals Victory Rally on June 12. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Regarding the June 13 news article “Capitals celebrate Stanley Cup — together — one last time”:

Fans of the Washington Capitals hockey team clearly demonstrated that they celebrate a championship perfectly: exuberant, joyous, thankful and respectful of their neighbors and the laws. Truly impressive, and, in doing so, they set a new standard for other cities.