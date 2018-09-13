David Trone, the Democratic nominee in a race for Maryland’s 6th District seat, said he will resume campaigning after recovering from surgery. (Paul Schwartzman/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Sept. 11 Metro article “Trone aims to return to trail after surgery ”:

I’m a longtime resident of Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, and my concern is not that Democratic nominee David Trone is receiving cancer treatment; it is that, again, I don’t have the ability to vote for a candidate who lives in the 6th District. Mr. Trone lives in the 8th District, which rebuffed his candidacy for a House seat in 2016. Republican nominee Amie Hoeber is also a carpetbagger from the 8th.

We need a state constitutional amendment requiring candidates to reside in the district they seek to represent at least one year before applying for placement on the primary ballot.

Jeff Miller, Frederick