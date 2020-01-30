I was dismayed by George F. Will’s Jan. 26 op-ed, “Catalans’s fictions and paranoia.” Mr. Will missed that Spain is a conglomerate of nations — Castile, Catalonia, Basque Country, Galicia, etc. — each has its own language, culture and desire to be autonomous. Over the centuries, the central government from Castile has militarily forced the union and has taken away the statutes of each nation. Francisco Franco eliminated any vestige of Catalan and Basque autonomy, forbid the language and ordered the execution of Lluís Companys, president of the Catalan government. After Franco, a new constitution was written that reinstituted the language and allowed for a Catalonian legislator and president. This constitution was written under coercion of the Franco military elite. Catalans voted for it because the alternative would have been to continue the military dictatorship. Catalans voted for a better autonomy, but when this was denied, they declared that the only solution is independence from Spain. And now there are political prisoners in Spain.