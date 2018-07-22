In the July 19 Metro article “Tally cat: A three-year, $1.5 million census wants to count feline population,” John Boone, research director at Great Basin Bird Observatory, was quoted as saying, “Mass sterilization might not be the cheapest or most efficient approach to cat control.” That is a pretext for killing cats. Efficiency and economy do not supersede compassion — except for groups such as Great Basin Bird Observatory and the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, both of which have virulent anti-cat biases. Cats have been outside and have lived alongside humans all over the world for at least 10,000 years. They instinctively roam and are part of the ecosystem. Trap-neuter-release is the most humane way to limit the number of homeless cats, and it has been shown to be effective.

Dalal Musa, Falls Church

Sorry to be catty, but I let out a yowl when I saw the July 19 Metro article about the cat count. There will be plenty of caterwauling from those who donate to the organizations involved (Humane Rescue Alliance, the Humane Society of the United States and PetSmart Charities) with the expectation that their funds will be spent wisely. Purrsonally, I have my claws out over any purportedly scientific research that involves “simply walking streets to track cats within a particular Zip code.” My cats don’t go outdoors, but if they did, they’d cross the Zip code line in blatant disregard of the U.S. Postal Service.

It’s catastrophic for a nonprofit to squander funds when animals are in real need.

Martha E. Powers, Fairfax