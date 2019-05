From left, Nevada state representatives Alexis Hansen, Sarah Peters, Selena Torres, Brittney Miller, Melissa Hardy and Lisa Krasner, who are members of the country’s first majority-female legislature, in Carson City, Nev., on April 2. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Is it a coincidence that the seven states with the lowest percentage of women in the legislature, as listed in the May 20 chart that accompanied the front-page article “Where women call the shots,” also tend to rank in the bottom for education, health care and general quality of life?

Suzanne Doherty, Burke