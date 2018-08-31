Regarding Robin Givhan’s Aug 18 Critic’s Notebook column, “She knew fur’s value, and her own” [Style]:

Aretha Franklin was one of the greatest vocalists of our time. We can admire her for empowering women and the civil rights movement. We can commend her for her work with and support for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. But there is nothing admirable about her flaunting the wearing of fur.

Around the world, millions of sentient animals are killed annually for their fur. Wild animals are caught in vicious traps that crush their legs, causing unbearable suffering. Those who don’t die in the traps are often beaten or clubbed to death. Animals on fur farms spend their entire lives confined to cramped cages. Fur farmers use the cheapest and cruelest killing methods available, including suffocation, anal electrocution, gas and poison. Let’s celebrate Franklin’s life for her considerable achievements, not for her indifference to the suffering of animals.

Frank Caesar Branchini, Edgewater

Full-length fur coats are indeed “old-school” — “old-fashioned” might be a better term — but times change.

During the 1960s, consumers could claim ignorance about where fur comes from. Today, when anyone can pull up videos of animals going insane on fur farms or being skinned alive, that is no longer an option. Not surprisingly, more and more people are shunning fur. Major designers, including Calvin Klein, Stella McCartney, Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan, John Galliano, Donatella Versace and Michael Kors, have ditched fur. San Francisco has banned the sale of new fur products, and Los Angeles is considering doing the same. Most people who want the look of fur now r-e-s-p-e-c-t animals and wear fake.

Paula Moore, Portsmouth, Va.

The writer is senior editor for the PETA Foundation.