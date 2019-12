The Post has time to correct a fallacy that it is printing from George F. Will [“Health care could cost Democrats the election,” op-ed, Dec. 26] to Style [“11 trends that changed the way we read this decade,” Dec. 25,] and others. To wit: 2020 is not the start of a new decade; to the contrary, it is the final year of the second decade of the 21st century. We know this because in basic (very basic) arithmetic, we all count numbers beginning with 1 not 0, as in 1 to 10, not 0 to 9. Thus, 2019 (as in 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10) is the penultimate year of the decade, which will end on Dec. 31, 2020.