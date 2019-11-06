Few remember, but Saturday’s parade for the Nationals was not the first baseball parade in Washington since the World Series win in 1924. In fact, the 1949 Washington Senators were feted on May 13, 1949, after a 9-1 road trip with a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue where Manager Joe Kuhel was given keys to the city. The route was lined with fans holding up signs such as “We’ll Go Far With Al Kozar” and “We’ll Win Plenty With Sam Dente.” The team neither “went far” nor “won plenty” the rest of the year. The successful road trip had evened the team’s 1949 record at 12-12, but something happened between the parade and the end of the season, the team losing 58 of their final 74 games, finishing at 50-104, its worst season since 1909. How quickly baseball fans forget.